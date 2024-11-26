Taylor Frankie Paul reveals soft-swinging photos after scandal details emerge

Taylor Frankie Paul shared photos and messages from Kenna Rowley during their soft-swinging scandal, proving Rowley was an “instigator” in the affair.

Mormon MomTok member, Taylor Frankie Paul, took to TikTok on Monday, November 25, to share receipts from her 2022 soft-swinging scandal.

During her recent post, Paul could be seen dancing in her kitchen to ‘Bulletproof’ by La Roux. As her video went on, Paul shared videos from 2022 of her and Kenna Rowley kissing. There were also texts from Rowley and separate ones from Rowley’s husband, Braden.

Paul shared her receipts after Rowley posted five videos to TikTok, explaining her side of the soft-swinging scandal.

During Rowley’s viral TikToks, she claimed that her husband cheated on her with a woman she exchanged partners with sexually. Though Rowley, her husband, and two other couples participated in soft-swinging together, she said her husband continued to engage with one of the women without her there.

Taylor Frankie Paul calls Kenna Rowley an “instigator” in affair

At first, the three couples said they wouldn’t hook up with anyone’s partner without their spouses present, but Rowley said her husband would go out of his way to be around the woman, who Paul confirmed was her.

“She never asked to stop, she was one of the instigators and sent HER husband to get me, but tell your side sis,” Paul said. “Well, she deserves an acting award. The amount of times SHE wanted to play.”

Fans were shocked by the visual of Paul kissing another woman. Some also thought it was a “flex” that not only did Rowley’s husband fall for her, but Rowley herself did as well.

Paul also responded to a fan who was baffled by her still having proof of the affair in her phone. “I knew there would be a day I’d have to defend some lies. Took two years but here we are,” Paul said.

During an exclusive Dexerto interview with Paul in September, the TikTok star said she wasn’t afraid of another scandal ending her career. Based on recent reactions from her fans, Paul seems to have nothing to worry about.