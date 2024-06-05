Taxi customer baffled as horse takes her to destination leaving even Lyft shocked

The taxi service in Pennsylvania looks a little different than in other states, as one woman was taken to her destination via horse and buggy.

TikToker Megan Million and her friend were looking to have a night out on the town in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, but needed a ride to their destination.

However, they were unable to find an Uber or Lyft in the area, as the Amish community in Lancaster mainly travel by horse and buggy instead of motor vehicle.

After finding transportation, Megan was stunned when a horse, carriage, and two drivers showed up to take them to their location.

In Megan’s now-viral TikTok, which has over 2M views, she could be seen sending kisses to the camera as she enjoyed the ride with her friend. “You order an Uber but you live in Pennsylvania,” she wrote.

During her video, she also turned the camera towards the front where the drivers could be seen smiling and the horse trotting along on the road.

Viewers of the hilarious encounter have since reacted by saying how they’d give the drivers a “5-star rating” because they seemed so “chill.”

Lyft even responded to the TikTok in disbelief, “Ok hold on —“ they said. Megan then responded with laughing emojis.

Others agreed that they wouldn’t mind how far the distance or how slow the ride was because it seemed like such a good vibe.

This isn’t the first time someone has gone viral for using a horse as a means of transportation. In February a woman was asked to not use her horse in the Tim Hortons drive-thru in High River, Alberta.

The woman was eventually banned from riding her horse through town and took to Facebook to express how upset she was that she wouldn’t be able to train her horses properly anymore.