There’s a pencil box currently stocked at Target that’s making its rounds on TikTok, becoming a viral sensation, but not everyone is impressed.

TikTok user @kbcrayons is a kindergarten educator who regularly posts activity ideas for parents and fellow teachers. In one of her latest videos, she took to Target to review some of the back-to-school items that are currently on sale.

One of the things that she picked up was a colorful pencil box, covered in sensory fidget bubbles. “Kindergarten parents, I know your kid is going to want these as a pencil box, but as a teacher, I don’t want it,” she told viewers while holding the pencil box aloft.

“It distracts them, they’re just gonna play with it. It’s cool, I’ll give it that, and there’s lots to choose from, but we don’t want it.”

The video, though only 19 seconds long, and posted on July 14, went on to gain over four million views.

It sparked quite the debate, with many people opposed to the views expressed in the video.

“(This is the) exact same kind of teacher who told me that I wasn’t allowed to doodle on my notes because it was childish. But then I became a designer as an adult,” one said.

“You can’t choose what the kid buys and it might be the only thing they can afford,” another told her.

Some thought the pencil case might actually be beneficial for students with special needs, writing: “ADHD parent w/ ADHD (now adult) kids. These would have helped SO MUCH. Fidgets are great to help them stay on task.”

“As a special education teacher… GET IT! GET IT PLEASE,” another exclaimed.

A few were on the poster’s side though, saying that they had restrictions surrounding their children’s use of fidgets.

“As a teacher I 100% agree!! I told my daughter she could get one for home instead. Sometimes I feel bad that she has a teacher mom.”

“I see you, I hear you and I will follow your guidance. Y’all already deal with so much these tips are so helpful,” another commended her.

