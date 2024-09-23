Steve Aoki concert goes viral after EDM artist cakes young boy in the face

Steve Aoki’s latest victim of being cake’d was a young boy who was sitting atop his dad’s shoulders. Despite almost falling to the ground, netizens are joining together with laughter over the viral moment.

On Friday, September 20, EDM mastermind Steve Aoki took the stage at Eisenhower Park in East Meadow, NY. During his set, Aoki carried on his long-standing concert tradition by throwing a cake in the face of a fan in the audience.

Article continues after ad

However, this time, his target was a bit smaller than others, as he honed in on a young boy sitting on top of his dad’s shoulders.

Like most attempts, Aoki nailed the boy square in the face. The little one, who was wearing a mask that read “cake” in the center of it, nearly fell off his dad’s shoulders. However, those standing behind them in the crowd were able to hoist the boy back up before falling to the ground.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With icing all over him, the boy laughed it off – as did his father. The duo then continued to jam out to Aoki’s performance, which was to help Nassau County celebrate its 125th anniversary.

After a video of the blooper went viral on TikTok, Aoki commented, saying the boy “took it like a champ.”

Many other viewers agreed with him, saying that the clip was hilarious. “He took that like a champ, he’s gonna remember this forever,” commented one with laughing-face emojis.

Article continues after ad

“He was such a good sport, I love it,” added another.

Some viewers also chuckled at how the young boy looked like he wanted to cry at first, but began to perk up once he realized those around him were cheering for him.

Though this might be the first time a kid this young has been caked in the face, this isn’t the first time Aoki has cake’d someone in the audience. In fact, Aoki has been throwing large sheet cakes at fans’ faces since May 2011 and chooses at least one lucky concert-goer during each performance.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The tradition started after the ‘Voices In My Head’ artist was inspired by another musician’s song. In 2011, Autoerotique released ‘Turn Up the Volume,” which featured a music video of cake exploding in people’s faces, prompting Aoki to soon begin the highly-anticipated cake throw.

Aoki’s impressive cake throw on Friday night hasn’t been the only reason a summer concert has gone viral this year, either.

In July, a security guard at a festival began to cry during a performance, prompting many on the internet to sympathize with his tears. And in August, a Blink-182 fan went viral for singing the wrong words after being invited on stage by the group.