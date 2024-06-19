Spirit Airlines flight attendants praised for “hilarious” toilet paper game before takeoff

Spirit Airlines is being praised for having flight attendants who came up with an impromptu game while passengers waited for the plane to takeoff.

In a viral video posted by TikToker ‘allyhenglein,’ better known as Ally, she shared the rare experience she had with Spirit Airlines on June 17.

While she and other passengers waited “over an hour” for the plane to fuel up at an airport in Charleston, SC, the flight attendants came up with a silly game to pass the time.

As the passengers waited, the flight attendants gave them a roll of toilet paper to pass over their heads to each other.

During the game, one attendant could be heard saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, if you don’t want to play, pass the roll to someone else.”

She continued by asking those who didn’t want to participate to not “ruin the fun.”

As passengers played along, one could be heard exclaiming, “Come on, they’re winning!” after his competitive side began to show.

Though the single-ply toilet paper game may have seemed outlandish to Ally, as she captioned her TikTok, “Leave it to Spirit to try to entertain us with single-ply toilet paper,” viewers in her comments praised the airline attendants for their idea.

“The flight attendants are actually so smart for this lol,” said one, while another added, “It’s a quick distraction instead of people sitting in silence complaining.”

A third viewer said, “This is why you should fly Spirit.”

One even said that some of their “favorite flight attendants” had been from Spirit Airlines. Others also laughed at the guy’s reaction to becoming competitive, thinking he was hilarious.

Ally didn’t confirm if she played along or if she just recorded the game, but after viewers’ reactions, it’s clear that Spirit Airlines did something right.