Shopper shares how to avoid ‘overpaying’ for travel-size toiletries

A shopper has shared their tips on how to avoid paying for “overpriced” travel-size toiletries the next time you’re heading on holiday.

Realtor George Popovic, who goes by ‘georgepopovicrealtor‘ on TikTok, took to the social media platform to share with viewers a handy money-saving tip.

When traveling, packing smaller toiletries can be helpful for a multitude of reasons, from being allowed on flights as hand luggage to taking up less space in your bag.

Article continues after ad

However, despite travel toiletries’ small size, stocking up before a trip can still rack up a hefty price tag. Luckily, George has a solution.

In his video, George revealed the travel-sized toiletries cost almost the same as the product’s full-sized version – and sometimes even more if the latter was on sale.

“They’re way overpriced for what it is,” the realtor said, urging buyers not to purchase the minis.

Instead, George recommended buying small “portable” and “reusable” containers to “transfer all your products in.” Doing this will not only save money but ensure that you have “extra” product “leftover” afterward.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, some viewers pointed out this tip may not be foolproof, with commenters sharing instances in which the caps on their reusable containers failed. One person wrote, “The portable container exploded in my bag.

Another agreed, stating the “refillables always leak on me”. Providing a possible alternative, they shared how buying one set of travel-size toiletries wasn’t always a terrible idea as they could also be reused: “It’s taken a long time to find all my usual stuff but it was totally worth it.”

Article continues after ad

As it turns out, many comments suggested the same as refilling the minis also saved “lazy” travelers the effort of having to label each container.

“I like that the labels are already on them [because] I’m lazy,” a user admitted. Another wrote, ” I like the minis [because] I be forgetting what’s in the bottles.”