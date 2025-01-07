Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary reveals plan to buy TikTok ahead of potential US ban

Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, along with MLB team owner Kevin McCourt, have plans to buy TikTok ahead of the platform’s potential ban in the US.

With TikTok’s possible ban in the US just days away, many American investors have pledged their funds to buy the social media platform.

While some creators would like to see X owner, Elon Musk, purchase the site, others are happy to know that Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary is adamant about buying TikTok before January 19.

In a tweet posted on January 6, O’Leary announced that he’s partnered with Dodgers owner Frank McCourt in hopes of “protecting” TikTok’s 170M users.

“I’m excited to share that I’m partnering with Frank McCourt and the visionary team at [Project Liberty] to lead The People’s Bid for TikTok!” O’Leary revealed.

“This isn’t just about buying TikTok’s U.S. assets. It’s about something much bigger: protecting the privacy of 170 million American users. It’s about empowering creators and small businesses. And it’s about building a platform that prioritizes people over algorithms.

“TikTok has immense potential, not just as a tool for creators but as a driver of meaningful economic and social impact. Together, we’re working to create an American-owned platform that is secure, innovative, and puts you in control of your data and digital relationships.”

Social media users in favor of Kevin O’Leary buying TikTok

Following O’Leary’s details about buying TikTok, many social media users commented, agreeing that it would be a bold, yet effective move on the Shark’s end.

“Truly an amazing acquisition,” wrote one on X.

“This is terrific,” another added.

“I hope you win the bid!” a third exclaimed.

As mentioned in O’Leary’s tweet, The People’s Bid is where his plans to buy TikTok will continue to unravel.

The People’s Bid, which was created under Project Liberty, a nonprofit initiative launched by O’Leary’s partner McCourt, is a foundation of community leaders who intend to acquire a company.

At this time of writing, O’Leary’s buyout has not been finalized. However, with plans to also involve US President-elect, Donald Trump, the Shark might be closer to saving the platform from being banned in America.

