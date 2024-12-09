School warns parents about TikTok’s ‘Superman’ trend after several injuries

A school has issued a warning to parents about TikTok’s viral Superman trend, amid reports of several injuries from people attempting it.

In a letter to parents and carers, Rhyl High School urged them to discuss the dangers of this challenge with their kids. “Over the past week or so it has become apparent that a trend has developed where pupils are impersonating a ‘Superman’ action,” it read, as seen by North Wales Live.

The North Wales school has warned that children are putting themselves at risk of serious injury by participating in the popular ‘Superman’ TikTok dance trend.

The trend involves a line of people linking hands, with one participant throwing themselves onto their outstretched arms before being flung into the air.

“It is extremely dangerous and someone could potentially get seriously hurt,” the letter warned. “Outside on the yard, pupils have been seen standing right next to the concrete ‘seating’ blocks when doing this and should anyone move or fail to catch the one running, again they could be seriously injured.”

Staff have been actively addressing the issue, intervening when students are caught participating in the challenge. The school has also planned to issue warnings during assemblies of the dangers and potential consequences, emphasizing that “sanctions will be issued if these actions continue.”

The letter concluded: “I wanted to bring this to your attention as pupils are seen doing this on leaving school too and it appears to be a trend that is happening widely. We would be very grateful if you could please reinforce the dangers at home too. Thanks for your support.”

This follows reports of young people in countries, including Romania, Brazil, and North Macedonia, suffering broken bones and bruises after participating in the dance trend.

In response, TikTok has taken action by adding a warning message to searches for “superman” or “superman dance.” The message reads: “This phrase may be associated with behavior or content that violates our guidelines. Promoting a safe and positive experience is TikTok’s top priority.”