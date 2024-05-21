School girl’s art project bizarrely leaves woman trapped in elevator with no escape

A woman was left trapped in an elevator after a 12-year-old girl used her school art project to try to stop the doors from closing.

TikToker Brit (brittto__) found herself stuck in an elevator after the girl put her cardboard poster project on the floor, presumably to prevent the doors from closing on her mom.

In a viral clip, Brit explained that it didn’t work. “Not me, trapped in an elevator because this little girl wanted to hold the door to wait for her mom,” she said to the camera. “So she used her project to hold the door, and she held it for so long that the doors were closing.

“And she kept her cardboard thing in the door. And I’m like thinking, ‘Well, the doors are closing on it.’ I’m thinking she’s gonna pull it out. She didn’t pull it out,” the TikToker explained.

“Now the elevator’s jammed because her project is stuck,” Brit said, panning the camera to show part of the cardboard poster sticking out of the elevator doors. “I don’t know what to do.”

In a follow-up clip, the content creator revealed that she managed to reach someone through the elevator’s communication system and was freed within 15 minutes. However, in her attempt to remove the kid’s project, she accidentally tore a portion of it.

When the doors opened, the 12-year-old girl and her mother were waiting on the other side. But instead of showing remorse, the TikToker claimed that the mom sternly said: “That’s my daughter’s project,” and snatched it from her hands.

TikTok users in the comments couldn’t believe the mother’s reaction. “Not the mom acting like you caused it,” one person wrote. “The mom sounds like a nightmare,” another said.

Others were surprised at how calm Brit was as they found the incident terrifying. “You’re being so calm. I would be freaking the hell out. Especially being on the 48th floor,” one person shared.

“I would be screaming and sobbing I have an awful elevator phobia,” another added. “How are you so calm!? I’d be convinced I was about to perish,” a third commented.