Sabrina Carpenter responds to TikTok Grandma after Dunkin’ review goes viral

One of 2024’s biggest artists, Sabrina Carpenter, responded to a TikTok review about her Dunkin’s collab, and her comment did not disappoint.

Sabrina Carpenter brought her Grammy-nominated song ‘Espresso’ to life when she partnered with Dunkin’ for the New Year.

The pop singer’s collaboration includes the limited-time iced beverage, ‘Sabrina’s Brown Sugar Shakin’ Espresso.’ The drink features Dunkin’s bold espresso, brown sugar notes, and oat milk.

Since its release, social media users have taken to the internet to review Carpenter’s exclusive Dunkin’s drink, calling it “so good” and “iconic.”

One review in particular, though, prompted a response from Carpenter herself.

After TikToker ‘Grandma C,’ who regularly shares her opinions on new foods and drinks, reviewed the singer’s Brown Sugar Espresso, Carpenter commented on her video.

Sabrina Carpenter tells Grandma C she “loves” her

“I love you Grandma C,” the singer wrote. The TikToker then commented back, “I love you.”

Grandma C’s review, which was full of positive feedback, not only impressed Carpenter but also the 1M viewers who watched it as well.

“Someone call Dunkin’ [and] get her on a commercial. How sweet,” commented one viewer.

“You know what? I’ve been influenced, buying it tomorrow before work,” added another.

The most notable part of the TikToker’s review, though, was when she explained how she didn’t know who the pop singer was until she heard of the new Dunkin’ drink.

Instagram: dunkin Sabrina Carpenter’s Dunkin’s drink will be available for a limited time.

“I was learning about Sabrina when I was getting ready to go in to get the drink. And, her name is Sabrina Carpenter. I will read about her when I go back home,” Grandma C said to her 32K followers.

Viewers found Grandma C’s honesty “adorable” and commented on facts about Carpenter so the TikToker could learn more about the singer.

While Carpenter’s Dunkin’ drink has surely shaken the internet, with many reviews from creators, it’s not the only reason the breakfast chain is being talked about.

Customers are also impressed by Dunkin’s $6 meal deal, which includes a Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Sandwich, Hash Browns, and a medium Hot or Iced Coffee.