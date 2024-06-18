Sabrina Carpenter apologizes to mom after child sings explicit line in new song

Sabrina Carpenter apologized to a TikTok mom after her child sang the explicit version of her latest song in a viral clip.

After the success of her previous single ‘Espresso,’ Sabrina Carpenter released ‘Please Please Please’ on June 6, a catchy pop ballad infused with country and disco influences.

The chorus of the song goes: “Please, please, please / Don’t prove I’m right / And please, pleasе, please / Don’t bring me to tеars when I just did my makeup so nice.”

And in this part, the lyrics include a swear word: “Heartbreak is one thing, my ego’s another / I beg you, don’t embarrass me, motherf**ker, oh / Please, please, please.”

In a viral clip, TikToker Brielle Cherie filmed herself applying makeup while singing the popular song. However, when the NSFW word came up, the “Christian mom of two” did not sing it… but her young son did.

When he sang the “motherf**ker” part, the mom’s jaw dropped as she looked at the camera in shock. “MOMS… be careful out there,” she warned in the caption of the TikTok, which has racked up over 10.3 million views.

The post quickly caught the attention of Sabrina herself, who took to the comments to apologize to Brielle and reassure her that a clean version of the song has been released.

“Just dropped the clean I am so sorry,” the pop star wrote, with her comment amassing over 461,000 likes. Brielle replied: “I’m afraid there’s no going back at this point it’s a bop he will not forget.”

Sabrina dropped the clean version of ‘Please Please Please’ on June 15, where she sings “little sucker” instead of “motherf**ker.” Fans have had mixed reactions to it, with many finding it hilarious.

Following the release of the pop ballad, the singer-songwriter has collaborated with Van Leeuwen ice cream to launch a flavor inspired by her hit single ‘Espresso.’