Report: Instagram lures TikTok creators to Reels with $50K bonuses, but there’s a catch

Instagram is reportedly trying to lure TikTok creators over to the Meta-owned platform with monthly bonuses of up to $50,000 a month.

A US ban on TikTok briefly took effect on January 18, 2025, and creators were left scrambling to post their content on other platforms in the days leading up to it.

President Trump signed an Executive Order extending enforcement of the ban for 75 days on Monday, January 20 – but if a sale doesn’t happen, TikTok may still be banned after that time runs out.

According to The Information, Meta is reportedly trying to lure TikTok creators over to Instagram Reels with massive bonuses alongside brief exclusivity clauses.

Instagram Reels reportedly offers $10k-$50k bonuses

Shortly after The Information published its report, the news made its way around social media, with X account Walter Bloomberg being among those who shared it.

“Meta is offering creators with large TikTok followings bonuses ranging from $10K to $50K per month to post videos on Instagram Reels before other platforms,” he wrote. “Other companies in the social media space that compete with TikTok include Alphabet’s YouTube (GOOGL), Pinterest (PINS), Reddit (RDDT) and Snap (SNAP).”

According to The Verge, however, these massive bonuses will also require content to be uploaded to Reels for a set amount of time before they can be shared to other platforms like TikTok.

This isn’t the first time Meta has offered a massive bonus for creators posting to Instagram Reels, either. The program was launched back in July 2021, and the company almost immediately began offering bonuses as high as $35,000.

Instagram’s reported creator bonuses come just a few days after Meta revealed its new video editing app called Edits to rival ByteDance’s CapCut. You’ll have to wait to use it, though, as Edits doesn’t release until March 2025.