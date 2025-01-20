Reality TV star reveals insane TikTok earnings after house burns down in LA fires

Following the Palisades fire, ’The Hills’ star Spencer Pratt revealed how much he’s made on TikTok after fans rallied to help him and his family rebuild their home.

On January 7, the Palisades fire began its 23,700-acre destruction in Southern California. The devastation claimed some of the state’s most expensive homes, with many celebrities’ properties burning down.

While the wildfire is one of the worst natural disasters that LA has seen, there was a light at the end of the tunnel for former reality TV star Spencer Pratt.

Pratt and his wife, Heidi Montag, starred in The Hills, which ran for six seasons on MTV from 2006-2010. The couple married in 2008 and have welcomed two children since.

Following the show’s success, Pratt was viewed as a villain. Though it would take time, some fans began to change their minds about him when he started sharing wholesome family content online, with many moments captured at his Malibu home.

Now, the former reality TV star is capturing the hearts of even more interested fans after revealing he and Heidi’s home burned down in the Palisades fire.

Spencer Pratt reveals $20,000 payout from TikTok stream

With nothing left but the shirt off his back, Pratt has taken to TikTok to document his and Montag’s journey as they rebuild their life together. In doing so, Pratt cashed in on some pretty insane payouts from his videos and live-streaming.

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think maybe $20,000,” Pratt said in an interview with Variety.

“So that’s phenomenal, and life-changing. That’s the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you. And that’s the most powerful when you don’t have to rely on ads or AI and algorithms when just actual human beings just want to give. It’s unbelievable and incredible.”

As he continues to share the aftermath, Pratt has gained 1M TikTok followers, doubling what he had before the Palisades fire.

What’s more, after their house burned down, Montag’s song ‘I’ll Do It’ from 2010 went completely viral. Fans and former The Hills stars did their best to stream the tune as much as possible, making it number one on Spotify and iTunes.

Though Pratt said he’s grateful for the support, he admitted to faking positivity as a way to pave a way forward. “I’m faking positivity,” he said before adding, “We’re so thankful… and I look forward to the future and getting into a position where I can help other people.”

With the Palisades wildfire about 50% contained, Southern California is in need of billion-dollar damage control. To help, some influencers have started fundraisers and donated supplies from their businesses so people like Pratt can begin again.