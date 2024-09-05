‘Real-life Maui’ knocks down McDonald’s bathroom door to save trapped woman

After a young woman was trapped inside a McDonald’s bathroom, a customer, who TikTok viewers are comparing to Maui from the film Moana, slammed his body into the door to free her.

While on vacation in Hawaii, TikToker Joyce and her friend ventured into McDonald’s. During this time, the TikToker’s friend became trapped inside the chain’s bathroom.

“POV: your friend gets stuck in the McDonald’s washroom on vacation in Hawaii,” Joyce wrote on her viral TikTok.

Though an employee from the restaurant attempted to open the door by using their keys, it wouldn’t budge. “We asked the manager to unlock from the outside and she didn’t believe us at first,” said Joyce.

The video even showed the POV from inside the bathroom, where the door lock was jammed.

That’s when a customer jumped in to help save the day. With enough weight on his bones to protect his body from injury, the customer slammed himself into the door.

After several attempts, the man was able to break the door for the trapped girl to go free. “This kind man who overheard us came and saved my friend,” Joyce said.

Viewers of the viral moment reacted with praise for the man who used his body to free the young woman. “My boy has been waiting for this exact moment to present itself. Good stuff,” commented one.

Others compared the gentleman to Maui from the movie Moana, as he had a striking resemblance to the character.

“Maui the hero!” exclaimed one. “Maui to the rescue!” added someone else.

Another viewer also raised the question of whether or not Joyce and her friend bought the rescuer a meal for his kindness. Though she said they “really wanted to,” the man had already gotten his food beforehand.

Earlier in the year, another woman also became trapped behind a door after an Amazon delivery driver left her large parcel in front of it.

She then had to wait several hours for a friend to move the package so she could leave her house, as it was the only door she had leading outside.