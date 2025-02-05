Post Malone praised as “nicest human” after viral interaction with TikTok star

Post Malone fans can’t get enough of how “humble” he is after his encounter with TikToker Jack Banana.

Grammy-nominated artist Post Malone has long been regarded as a chill guy, often welcoming fan encounters in public settings.

Though he’s one of the most famous musicians of our time, Malone was praised for staying “humble” during an interaction with popular TikToker Jack Banana.

Banana, who has nearly 500K followers on TikTok, is known for his Beverly Hills street interviews with celebrities. He’s talked with actor Nicolas Cage, TikToker Charli D’Amelio, singer John Legend and many more.

During his interview with Malone, which Banana posted on February 4, the artist instantly gave the TikToker a nod of approval.

TikTok: jackbanana Post Malone reposted Jack Banana’s TikTok, making it even more viral than it already was.

“Nice to meet you, brother,” Malone said as he shook Banana’s hand. “I’m sorry I wasn’t someone cooler,” he added after the TikToker said he’d “always” wanted to meet him.

Post Malone reveals favorite artist in Jack Banana interview

After getting Malone to stop in his tracks for a quick talk, Banana dove right into what many of his fans wanted to know — his favorite artist.

“Kendrick [Lamar] is the best,” Malone stated.

When Banana asked him what his favorite song was from his own catalog, Malone joked, “They all suck.”

Banana, in return, had his own jokes, telling Malone that he was the first Tanzanian to meet Post Malone. The artist responded, “And I’m the first Post Malone to meet Jack.”

As their interview gained attention from millions of fans on TikTok, Malone gave his stamp of approval by reposting the video to his own account.

Fans followed up in the video’s comments by praising Malone for being such a standup person.

“Post Malone is genuinely one of the best human beings on this planet,” wrote one.

“He’s proof that you can be a successful artist and still be a kind and compassionate human being,” said another.

“Post Malone is way too modest and I love him,” a third said.

Malone isn’t the only celeb that people have said was the “right person” to make famous, either. Twitch star Kai Cenat also went viral this February when he ran into a fan at Walmart.

Cenat’s following applauded how wholesome the moment was, even complimenting the fan for treating the streamer like a “normal” human being for once.