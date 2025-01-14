Pokimane just told fans to join this TikTok alternative as US ban looms

Twitch star Pokimane says it’s “about time” netizens got hip to RedNote, aka Xiaohongshu, as TikTok’s impending ban in the United States draws ever closer.

TikTok could be banned in the US on January 19th if the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, refuses to sell off its shares by that date.

Thus far, ByteDance hasn’t budged and is even prepared to shutter the website if America sticks to its proverbial guns, leaving US-based TikTokers in a panic.

In the days leading up to the possible ban, a few other apps have risen in popularity as alternatives to the short-form video platform, the most prominent of which is Xiaohongshu.

Apple RedNote has soared to the top of Apple’s App Store.

Also known as RedNote, this app has been described as a mixture of Instagram, Pinterest and TikTok, and has skyrocketed to the top of Apple’s App Store as users rush to make accounts in the event of TikTok’s potential prohibition.

While no major influencer has made RedNote their new platform of choice, one high-profile creator is encouraging netizens to get hip to the TikTok alternative; Pokimane.

Pokimane becomes RedNote’s biggest advocate as TikTok ban looms

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys might be a Twitch streamer at heart, but she’s branched out over the last few years to focus on creating content on other platforms like YouTube vlogs, TikTok Q&As and Instagram reels.

Now, she’s urging viewers to switch over to RedNote, saying it’s been the superior version of Pinterest for some time now.

“It’s about time people got on the Xiahongshu/Red Book wave, that app has been a better version of Pinterest for years lol,” she wrote in a tweet on January 14.

She went on to share her handle on the app, where she boasts over 1.9K followers at the time of writing.

As an influencer, it’s clear that Poki is savvy at diversifying her content, uploading videos on RedNote with Chinese subtitles and captions to cater to her overseas audience.

It’s still unclear whether or not TikTok will actually be banned in the US, but users are already scrambling for another place to upload their shortform content, and Pokimane has just become one of its biggest advocates.