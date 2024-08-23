Pizza Hut is now accepting TikTok videos as payment but there’s a catch

Pizza Hut now offers a promotion where customers can pay for their meals by creating TikTok content.

Fast-food chains often find new and invent ways to promote their products, such as through unique menu items, summer deals, and more.

However, Pizza Hut is now offering a new promotion where customers can pay for their food with TikTok videos.

This new deal, called the “Pay with Your Trend” promotion, will only be available in the United Arab Emirates. Still, if it is popular, there is a chance it will expand to the United States and other parts of the world.

Ahmed Sabri, the marketing lead at Pizza Hut Middle East and Pakistan, revealed why the company wants those with a smaller following on TikTok to join.

“Social media is quite literally becoming a currency in today’s world. So far, it’s been accessible only to those who have a large following.

With this promotion, we’re opening it up for everyone and anyone. No matter who you are, what you do, or how many followers you have, you can use your content to pay for Pizza Hut’s My Box,” said Sabri.

How to get your free Pizza Hut meal using TikTok

For those eager to create TikTok videos in exchange for payment from Pizza Hut, here is how to do so.