Pizza Hut is now accepting TikTok videos as payment but there’s a catch

Pizza Hut is now accepting TikTok videos as payment but there’s a catchPizza Hut
Pizza Hut now offers a promotion where customers can pay for their meals by creating TikTok content.
Fast-food chains often find new and invent ways to promote their products, such as through unique menu items, summer deals, and more.
However, Pizza Hut is now offering a new promotion where customers can pay for their food with TikTok videos.
This new deal, called the “Pay with Your Trend” promotion, will only be available in the United Arab Emirates. Still, if it is popular, there is a chance it will expand to the United States and other parts of the world.
Ahmed Sabri, the marketing lead at Pizza Hut Middle East and Pakistan, revealed why the company wants those with a smaller following on TikTok to join.
“Social media is quite literally becoming a currency in today’s world. So far, it’s been accessible only to those who have a large following.
With this promotion, we’re opening it up for everyone and anyone. No matter who you are, what you do, or how many followers you have, you can use your content to pay for Pizza Hut’s My Box,” said Sabri.
How to get your free Pizza Hut meal using TikTok
For those eager to create TikTok videos in exchange for payment from Pizza Hut, here is how to do so.
- Order your My Box: Purchase a My Box meal from Pizza Hut UAE from a store or through the Pizza Hut UAE website or app
- Create your content: Film a creative video of yourself featuring any TikTok trend you like and a Pizza Hut My Box
- Share online: Post your public video on TikTok, tagging and following @PizzaHutUAE with the hashtag #YourTermsYourConditions
- Get a free My Box: Pizza Hut UAE will send you a DM via TikTok containing a one-time promo code which can be redeemed on the Pizza Hut UAE website or app to receive a free My Box