Pizza delivery driver tipped $2 after hiking through dangerous snowstorm

A pizza delivery driver braved a snowstorm to deliver to a wealthy neighborhood, only to receive a $2 tip. However, a police officer soon stepped in to help.

The Rock Star Pizza driver, Connor Stephanoff, walked half a mile to ensure his order was delivered. In a viral TikTok posted by police officer Richard Craig, he’s seen navigating the hazardous conditions in Brownsburg, Indiana, while snowplows worked to clear the streets.

Stephanoff had initially driven to make the delivery, but his route was obstructed by a school bus crash that blocked the road. Determined to complete the order, he left his car behind and continued the journey on foot through the storm.

Craig was outside assisting residents with the treacherous road conditions when he spotted Stephanoff trudging through the snow-covered street. Concerned for his safety, the officer urged him to move to the sidewalk. Stephanoff explained that he was braving the snow to complete a $40 pizza delivery.

“Did you get a good tip?” Craig asked. “Two dollars,” Stephanoff replied, looking at the receipt again before clarifying, “Well, $2.15.”

“Two dollars?” the officer exclaimed, taken aback. “Are you serious? Cold-blooded! Two dollars. Look at this man—he walked through hell and high water to deliver a pizza.”

In the caption of the clip, Craig wrote: “The delivery was about 1/4 mile past where the bus was blocking the street. This young man did not allow this to discourage him. He didn’t call his manager to complain, he didn’t call the customer and tell them their $40 pizza order could not be delivered.”

Thousands in tip raised for pizza delivery driver

To show his support, the officer gave Stephanoff $15 and set up a GoFundMe campaign with an initial goal of $500. Remarkably, the fundraiser has surpassed $23,000 at the time of writing.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Rockstar Pizza wrote: “We’ve gone over & above what anyone could ever ask of us, and the effort wasn’t appreciated. If not for Officer Craig, this would have just been another delivery shift for Connor.”

The restaurant also noted that they had given employees the option to stay home during the storm if they felt unsafe. Stephanoff, however, chose to work. “He’s a great kid who works hard, and we’re so happy to have him,” they added.