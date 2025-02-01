Pilot’s reassuring message to passengers goes viral after DC plane crash

In a viral TikTok, one American Airlines pilot is heard reassuring his passengers, promising to get them to their destination safely.

An American Airlines pilot made it a priority to reassure passengers during his pre-flight announcement, offering comforting words in the wake of the tragic collision earlier this week at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Leighton Mixon, a traveler on American Airlines Flight 1044 from Jacksonville International Airport to Miami on January 30, found solace in the pilot’s heartfelt message emphasizing safety and care.

Article continues after ad

Moved by the sincerity, Mixon shared a now-viral clip of the announcement on TikTok, allowing others to hear the reassuring words that brought comfort to those aboard.

“You may be fearful about flying, and that’s certainly understandable,” Captain Jeffrey Collins said over the intercom to passengers aboard flight AA1044.

“But just please know that my first officer and our flight attendants and myself, place your safety and responsibility of carrying you to Miami to your families, your vacations, your meetings at the highest level.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He added: “I have no higher calling than carefully, professionally transporting you today. So with that, relax and enjoy the beautiful evening that we get to fly in. We’ll be underway shortly. Welcome aboard.”



On January 29, sixty-seven people died when a regional jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington, D.C. The aircraft plunged into the icy waters of the Potomac River, shattering into several pieces upon impact.

The flight, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, was nearing its destination at Reagan National Airport when the collision occurred. There were no survivors, officials reported.

Article continues after ad

Mixon, who was flying the day after the fatal crash, told Good Morning America: “All it takes is one event like what took place at DCA to just absolutely rattle you.”

“I think it’s shaken up everyone, but there’s just an added weight to be an airline employee because that could’ve been any of us,” said Mixon, who has been a flight attendant with American Airlines for three years. “That’s our – what we call ‘fAAmily.'”

Article continues after ad