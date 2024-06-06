People feeling “nostalgic” after video shows what shopping at Walmart was like 20 years ago

A viral video showing footage of a Walmart from way back in 2005 is sweeping TikTok, covering the platform in a wave of nostalgia.

Shopping at Walmart back in 2005 is nostalgic for many reasons – a ton of checkouts, cheaper groceries, and the store would stay open 24/7 so you could hop in for a visit whenever you needed to.

A video posted on TikTok by an account called Echoes of Nostalgia, which regularly posts content that revisits “nostalgic moments from our childhood,” accrued over 6.8 million views for the archived Walmart footage.

“Shopping at Walmart in 2005. All of those checkouts open,” the text overlay reads, as we see customers traversing through the store, filling their shopping carts, and looking through the clothing items.

We can see the date clearly on the checkout counter as people are having their items scanned – 11/25/05.

After the video was posted on the platform, people couldn’t wait to reminisce about the good old days. “Terrifying that this seems like yesterday,” one wrote.

“Who would’ve known that years later we’d be scrolling through social media looking at how simple the past used to be,” another lamented.

“The cooking oil that says 23.96 is now 48.97 for the same oil and brand TODAY in the Walmart I work at,” one said, shocked by how the prices had risen throughout the years.

“I forgot how bad our style of dressing was. American Eagle and Hollister were all I wore. Oh and Aeropostale,” another joked.

This isn’t the only viral video that’s making people feel super nostalgic. Back in February, a YouTuber captured footage of a McDonald’s restaurant that had been abandoned back in the 90s.