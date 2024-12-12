“Pathetic” TikTok user roasted for spending $1K to watch woman cook

After posting their payments on X, netizens couldn’t hold back from roasting a “pathetic” TikTok user for tipping a content creator over $1K.

TikToker ‘cookinwitkya’ has garnered 1M followers for posting videos of herself cooking. While her TikTok content is similar to other food creators like Tini or Lynja, Kya uses her “pretty” looks and provocative dancing skills to promote her videos.

She’s even posted about how ‘insecure’ the girlfriends of her fans have become, adding that women have allegedly contacted her with threatening language.

In addition to her TikTok posts, which have gained millions of views, Kya often goes live while making meals like pancakes, shrimp alfredo, and more.

During a livestream on December 9, a fan of the TikToker sent her five payments of $249.99, totaling about $1,250.

$1K tipper says cookinwitkya “got the best of me”

After the TikTok user dropped over a band on Kya to watch her cook, his payout went viral on X, prompting netizens to roast him for being “pathetic.”

“I’m not going to lie y’all, cookinwitkya just got the best of me,” tweeted the tipper. Popular X user ‘kirawontmiss’ then reposted their tweet, adding, “Spending over $1K on a TikTok live is pathetic.”

Netizens instantly began roasting the TikTok user for shoveling out so much money on the creator. “Mfs spend so much money on BS and wonder why they’re struggling at 30,” wrote one.

“What possibly could she be doing to justify paying $1K?” asked another.

“He needs to stop being a simp and do something productive with his life,” added a third.

Though social media seemed to have disapproved of the $1K payment, Kya isn’t the only influencer raking in the money. In 2024, YouTuber MrBeast made $85M by creating content. Meanwhile, Twitch streamers make hundreds of dollars, sometimes thousands, depending on how many subs they receive.