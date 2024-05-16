EntertainmentTikTok

Passengers soaked after flight to New York ‘rains’ in the cabin

Dylan Horetski
A fight to New York went horribly wrong after it began ‘raining’ inside the airplane’s cabin, soaking everyone in the process.

TikToker Savinnyc was boarding her four-hour flight back to New York City on May 15, 2024, when she noticed something wrong and began recording herself.

“The pilot – ‘It appears to be raining in the cabin,” the video reads. In the clip, you can see a constant mist coming down from the ceiling and soaking everything in the process.

Before using her overshirt to try to keep the armrest dry, the TikToker expressed that she was “so cold.”

The video quickly went viral, amassing over two million views. Many of those viewers were shocked at what passengers had experienced and wondered what could have caused it.

“Absolutely not!!! Would be requesting compensation!!” one user replied.

Another said: “I hate being wet and cold, I’d be in full meltdown mode.”

“It’s condensation from air conditioner and the humidity outside,” another explained.

That last commenter is correct. When warm air from outside enters the airplane and immediately cools, it becomes condensation that fills up insulation in the plane’s ‘dome.’ Occasionally, these blankets become overfilled, making the mist seep through the overhead compartments.

There is a company in Sweden working to prevent this from happening, but, until it’s rolled out to every plane worldwide, passengers still have a chance of getting wet.

This isn’t the first airplane mishap to go viral on TikTok. Back in April 2024, a United Airlines flight was diverted after a dog pooped in the aisle. More recently, passengers were furious after a flight was delayed because the pilot wanted to supply the crew with pizza.

