Passenger says she’ll never recover after booking worst seat on plane

An airline passenger and her friend tried to book what they thought were the best seats on the plane, but their plan backfired horribly.

TikToker Jess Smith and her friend were traveling abroad and thought they would treat themselves to a flight upgrade.

Thinking they’d have more legroom, be first off of the plane, served refreshments before everyone else, and furthest away from the bathroom, the duo booked row one on the aircraft.

But when seated, they instantly regretted their decision after discovering their seats were backward.

“When you book row1 as a treat but it turns into you facing the entire plane,” Jess said.

It turned out that they were seated facing the rest of the plane’s passengers during the entire flight.

“Never going to [recover],” she captioned her TikTok, which has reached over 12M views.

Viewers of her video thought it was hilarious how her decision backfired, commenting that it looked like she and her friend were in “timeout.”

Others agreed that they “could never survive this” and that facing passengers for the duration of a flight would be their worst “nightmare.”

Another viewer said if they had to suffer, then everyone else would have to as well. They added that they’d make eye contact with the row in front of them to ensure they were equally uncomfortable.

Some also joked that Jess and her friend were part of the flight crew at that point and that they should have given passengers a safety tutorial before the plane took off.

