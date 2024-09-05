Passenger helps Lyft driver buy new sunroof after getting rained on during ride

A TikToker is rallying to raise money for a Lyft driver after it rained inside their car during a ride due to a broken sunroof.

When TikToker ‘duseeeee44’ needed a ride to work, she booked a trip through Lyft. However, the driver’s sunroof was broken – despite attempting to seal it with plastic bags.

While this wouldn’t have been an issue on any other day, it began raining heavily during the drive, resulting in everyone inside the car getting drenched.

“My Lyft driver picking me up knowing she didn’t have a moonroof and it starts pouring down while we’re in the Eway,” the TikToker said in her viral video.

She also noted that the driver felt horrible about the situation, adding, “I had to comfort her because she was crying. I felt so bad because times are rough.”

After her Lyft went viral, the TikToker was contacted by the driver’s daughter who had made a GoFundMe in support of her single mom so she could afford a new sunroof.

“Hello, as everyone can see my Mom Jen has gone viral with no sunroof. While there [is] a backstory to everything, she bought the car and 3 weeks into driving it the sunroof flew off while working,” the daughter shared in the description of the GoFundMe, which duseeeee44 linked on her TikTok.

“Atm she cannot work and this is her income until she gets the repairs because she was reported and they’re waiting for pics and updates on the sunroof fixed,” the daughter added.

Donations haven’t exactly poured in just yet, as the Lyft driver has only received over $100, but plenty of viewers shared their support and prayers for her.

“Give her grace she out here trying,” wrote one.

“Thank you for being kind to her. I can’t imagine all the thoughts running through her head,” added another.

In another heartwarming story about a TikToker assisting a service worker to fund their daily needs, a woman helped an Uber Eats driver and his fiancée raise enough money in June so they could save for their wedding.

The driver ended up pocketing so much from donations that he and his wife were able to stop driving and spend quality time together before their ceremony.