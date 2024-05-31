Parents go viral making fake news reports to trick kids into cleaning their rooms

Parents are going viral for posting videos showing how they use fake news reports to trick their kids into cleaning their rooms.

On April 27, 2024, mother of four ‘AnnaTwinsies’ posted a video to TikTok with a “life hack for parents” that saw her editing and playing a fake newscast. In the clip, the anchor talks about the “main news of the hour” as she mentions how two of the TikToker’s twins haven’t cleaned their room.

“If the kids don’t tidy up today, a special service will come and take all of their toys from the house,” said the news cast. Seconds later, all four of Anna’s kids hurried into their bedrooms to clean up the mess.

Article continues after ad

Anna said in the caption: “Here’s a life hack for you parents, if your kids don’t want to clean their room. You’re welcome!”

She doesn’t reveal exactly how the news broadcasts were made, but it’s safe to say that she used some sort of AI to create the fake newscasters. The TikTok video quickly garnered just under a million views, and fans flooded the comments with their thoughts.

Article continues after ad

“World Parent of the year!” one user replied.

Another said: “The way they ran to organize their toys.”

Over a month after the TikTok was posted, Twitter user Enezator shared a similar clip from a parent using AI to make a fake news cast in order to get her kids to clean their rooms.

Article continues after ad

Yegen’s post has garnered 7.5M views in just a day, with over 680 comments from people sharing their thoughts in the replies.

“This is the act of an evil genius,” one user said.

Another commented: “You are watching a master at work.”

A wide variety of life hacks from parents often go viral across social media. Back in March, a parent went viral for using Fortnite to teach his son financial literacy.