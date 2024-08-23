Parents blasted for viral gender reveal that gets compared to murder scene

TikTok parents Major Keyes are being blasted in the comments after their gender reveal went viral on the app.

Gender reveal videos have taken over social media for years, and TikTok users are accustomed to seeing the odd reveal go viral.

They often garner a mixed reaction, with many taking to the comments to share their thoughts about specific aspects of the event. One family sparked concern for wildlife after setting off a mass of fireworks, while another went viral after the mom-to-be’s friend was covered in blue powder.

TikToker parents Major Keyes went viral after posting their gender reveal where they poured paint over an umbrella being held by their two daughters.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 3M views just days after being posted with thousands of comments from viewers sharing their thoughts.

The paint appeared to be red, causing quite a reaction from viewers as some compared it to a “murder scene.”

Someone asked: “I really don’t understand this. Why the red paint?”

“Color looks a little too close to blood,” another added.

The mom cleared things up in the comments of the video, revealing that the color of the paint is actually magenta pink and that it had looked exactly like she wanted.

She also shared why her kids were involved in the gender reveal. “The girls love to create art with paint. It’s their favorite thing,” she said. “So we wanted to include it in the reveal to make them feel a part [of it], and it made for super cool photos.”

Not all of the comments were negative, though, with many congratulating Major Keyes on the upcoming addition to their family. One user said: “I think this is sweet, and anyone who thinks the paint is red needs their eyes checked.”