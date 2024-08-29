Parents are naming their babies ‘Demure’ thanks to viral TikTok trend

TikTok’s latest viral trend has inspired a few parents to give their infants a unique name, but netizens don’t think it’s a very “mindful” idea.

You can’t scroll down your timeline without running into the word ‘demure’ these days. The term has skyrocketed in popularity thanks to a humorous TikTok video posted by Jools Lebron.

Lebron’s viral video explaining the “demure, mindful” makeup style she used for work has garnered over 49 million views after being uploaded on August 5.

Since then, ‘very demure, very mindful’ has become the internet’s favorite catchphrase – so much so that some parents are choosing to name their children after it.

A few viral TikToks have sparked a heated debate online after parents claimed they’d named their newborn infants ‘Demure.’ One mom in particular is making the rounds online for allegedly naming her child ‘DeMure Reign.’

“Meet DeMure,” she captioned her Instagram post showing off the new addition. “See how she’s not crying! Very sweet, very cutesy, very DeMure.”

r/tragedeigh, sehugly A mom is going viral after supposedly naming her baby after TikTok’s ‘demure’ trend.

Netizens were not enthused by the name, with many criticizing the mother for naming her child after a TikTok trend.

“Tell her naming your kid Demure is not very demure, not very mindful, not very considerate,” one commenter joked on Reddit.

“A demure reign, historically, is what sends you to the guillotine,” another said.

Despite the criticism, others believe the word ‘demure’ has a positive connotation – and aside from its origin as a meme, serves as a pretty name.

“I think it’s a nice name if it wasn’t a meme, no? It’s really pretty plus it’s a good meaning right?” one viewer said on TikTok.

“The name is kinda cute, very demure,” another remarked.

However, it seems many other parents are taking the opportunity to hop on the trend as a joke, with one mom gaining over 300K views after claiming she’d named her baby ‘De’Mure Dy’Nasty.’

It turns out that this wasn’t her child’s actual name, as she revealed in a follow-up video explaining how to pronounce the fake name.

This latest fad has come at a cost, though. Lebron was left heartbroken after learning that someone had already trademarked her viral catchphrase – but viewers are taking her side, hopeful that she’ll be able to fight to own the term she made popular thanks to her humorous video.