Olivia Rodrigo goes viral doing the ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ TikTok trend

Olivia Rodrigo is the latest celebrity to join the viral ‘Emergency, paging Dr. Beat’ trend on TikTok, as she showed off her tour outfits.

The ‘Paging Dr. Beat’ fashion trend has been taking TikTok by storm this month, with numerous videos where people change outfits every time the ‘Emergency, paging Dr. Beat’ sound loops.

On July 29, Olivia Rodrigo joined the viral trend with a video showing off her different outfits for her Guts World Tour, while following the moves to the ‘Sturdy Dance – Ice Spice’ emote from Roblox.

As she danced to the remix of Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine’s ‘Dr. Beat’, the singer transitioned through several looks, including a casual t-shirt and miniskirt, a red bodysuit with star-patterned tights, a glittery crop top with a matching skirt, and more.

Olivia’s video garnered over 760,000 views and more than 200,000 likes on TikTok, with thousands of fans flooding the comments with support.

“The outfits are stunning,” one person wrote. “Why’s no one talking about how smooth this is,” another said. “You ate this trend girl!! The outfits and transitions are everything,” a third shared.

The clip was also reposted on Twitter/X, amassing over 705,000 views. Many people not familiar with the trend couldn’t get over the awkward dancing. “Slayed with the outfits but maybe don’t dance next time,” one person said.

“Oh Olivia… we can do better than this bestie,” another commented. “Girl you’re Filipino this is not how you dance to budots you know this look at me Olivia,” a third added.

This is far from the first time Olivia Rodrigo has gone viral on social media; earlier this month, the singer-songwriter surprised fans when she was spotted hanging out with TikToker Addison Rae at Tate McRae’s concert.