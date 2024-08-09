NPC Miles Morales handcuffed by cops after parking garage fight

TikToker Malik ‘leaks._.world’ Ambersley, widely known as NPC Miles Morales, was placed in handcuffs after getting into a fight inside a parking garage.

On August 8, 2024, a video showing Ambersley getting into a parking garage brawl went viral on social media. Several angles of the fight have been posted, with the original source of the clip being Malik himself.

He got into an altercation with someone, and in a fit of rage – wound up running after the guy to start the fight.

You can see security attempting to break everything up and they take the NPC TikToker to the ground. The police arrived shortly after and placed Ambersley in handcuffs.

Fans were left shocked after the video went viral, with many trying to figure out what had actually happened. Malik hasn’t addressed the situation as of writing, but fans have shared that one of the men in the group may have stolen the NPC TikToker’s lightsaber.

It’s also unknown if he was actually arrested or if he was just placed in handcuffs and detained for a short amount of time.

While he hasn’t directly addressed the situation, the TikToker shared a video showing him lying in the grass while wearing his iconic Spider-Man suit. In the caption, he said: “Me resting knowing the city’s safe.”

This isn’t Miles Morales’ first incident on-stream. Back in May, he broke character and questioned his future after getting robbed during a live stream on TikTok.

Back in April, Ambersley went viral after breaking character while streaming to yell at a ‘cat girl’ NPC streamer who was broadcasting in the streets near him.