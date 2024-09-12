NPC Miles Morales breaks character after NPC Spider-Man interrupts stream

TikToker leaks._.world, also known as ‘NPC Miles Morales’, broke character after being interrupted by another NPC Spider-Man streamer.

The TikTok streamer, whose real name is Malik Ambersley, has made quite the name for himself as ‘NPC Miles Morales’. He’s already amassed over 1M followers on the short-form video app.

His streams have gone viral many times since he started acting as the titular Spider Man character. In August, he was placed in handcuffs after a fight in a parking garage, all while playing it off as part of the act in a follow-up TikTok.

In September 2024, Malik went viral yet again, this time for breaking character after an NPC streamer dressed as Spider-Man interrupted his TikTok broadcast. Needless to say, their relationship wasn’t anything like the one shared by Miles and Peter Parker in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

After the man appeared on the stream, Malik began questioning why he was there and even went as far as pushing him away from his camera.

“Why you pushing me bro? Why you pushing me?” asked the NPC Spider-Man.

NPC Miles Morales replied: “Let me do my sh*t. Let me do my sh*t bro. I appreciate you, but let me do my sh*t.”

The other man came back into Malik’s stream after being pushed away, prompting the NPC Miles Morales to ask him to leave for a second time.

“You mind watching out? You mind watching out bro? You’re being annoying at this point. I gotta jump in front of you bro,” he said.

The stream quickly went viral, and users across Twitter/X shared their thoughts about the situation.

“Every clip I see of this guy he’s getting into a fight with someone,” one user replied.

Another said: “Bro should have dropped kicked bro at the end.”

“That interaction between them was hilarious lmao,” another commented.

Back in May 2024, Malik broke character in a video uploaded to his channel where he questioned his future as an NPC streamer. The night before, he was interrupted and almost robbed by a passerby acting as a fan.

