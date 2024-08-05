Newlyweds go viral with “epic” lightsaber battle instead of first wedding dance

A bride and groom went viral for ditching the traditional first dance and having an “epic” lightsaber battle during their wedding reception.

Being avid fans of The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars, TikToker Jasmine Gottenborg and her husband Erik wanted to create a unique wedding reception full of iconic moments from the two franchises.

One of those moments was so epic that the newlyweds went viral on both TikTok and X.

Instead of having the typical first dance, Jasmine and Erik had a lightsaber battle in the middle of the dance floor, going head-to-head with blue and red lightsabers.

Article continues after ad

“The beginning of the song features Erik coming out to The Bridge of Khazad-dûm from Lord of the Rings, followed by my entrance to Duel of the Fates from Star Wars. May the Force be with you,” she captioned her TikTok.

Though there wasn’t a clear winner, the battle was intense and passionate. However, at one point, Erik did dominate Jasmine, leading to one commenter jokingly saying that they were waiting for at least one of them to “use the force.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Other viewers thought the lightsaber battle was “brilliant” and that Jasmine had the utmost confidence while battling her husband.

“This is the coolest thing I have ever seen at a wedding,” commented another.

“If this doesn’t happen in my wedding I don’t want it,” added a third.

While Jasmine and Erik’s lightsaber wedding battle might have captured the hearts of many, so did the cheeky Polaroid photos TikToker Baylee Hilton gave her husband during their wedding reception.