Musician’s life turns around after serenading McDonald’s drive-thru customer

After being discovered at a McDonald’s drive-thru by a TikToker, ‘Guitar John’ is now thousands of dollars richer and has gained the exposure he needed for his musical talent.

While driving into a McDonald’s drive-thru on August 20th, TikToker Stephen Flynn noticed a man with his guitar – and only his guitar. Interested in his sound, Stephen asked the musician to play a tune.

That’s when John Metcalfe, who goes by ‘Guitar John,’ began to play ‘Sultans of Swing’ by Dire Straits. When Stephen posted the musician to TikTok, his talents instantly went viral, with many saying he sounded better than the original.

From there, Stephen and Guitar John got to know each other through conversation. Before the musician knew it, he was $7K richer, as Stephen put together a GoFundMe to help get his new friend off the streets of Liverpool, UK.

Not only did donations begin to flood in from almost 500 contributors since he went viral in August, but the guitarist was also invited to play at various locations.

What’s more, Stephen has been by his side every step of the way, supporting Guitar John as he plays originals and covers inside local bars and posting him live on TikTok so he gains more exposure.

A dentist also stepped up and offered Guitar John a “new smile,” which he’s happily showcased during the many follow-up videos posted by Stephen.

As for what Guitar John will do with the donations made to his GoFundMe, he said he plans to buy a camper van to travel the UK and play his music in different cities. He’d also like to meet those who have supported his journey.

Those who have followed his story hope that Guitar John continues his success. One even suggested he audition for the talent show, Britain’s Got Talent, as his musical expertise impressed many.

Much like how Guitar John was helped out by TikToker Stephen, a similar story happened to an Uber Eats driver. In June, Paul Slobodzian went viral after he gave a customer a note detailing how he needed extra funds for his wedding.

The customer then created a GoFundMe for Paul’s wedding, leading the driver to be able to stop working and spend more time with his fiancée.