MrBeast wants to leave Vexbolts in 2024 ahead of mass unfollow event

As TikTok prepares to mass unfollow Vexbolts, YouTube superstar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has joined the list of people wanting to leave the “Let him Cook” meme creator in 2024.

Over the last few weeks, TikTok has been in an uproar as fans and creators around the world are calling for Vexbolts to be “mass unfollowed” on December 31, 2024, at 11:59 pm – just one minute before the year ends.

The goal is to leave the “Let him Cook” meme creator behind in 2024, but it’s had quite the opposite effect on Vexbolts. Instead of losing followers, he’s gained millions, going from 1.5M to 8.5M over the span of a week according to SocialBlade.

Since the movement started, Vexbolts has gotten the attention of some of the biggest influencers on the internet, with his latest collab involving a video with YouTube superstar MrBeast.

MrBeast collabs with Vexbolts ahead of mass unfollow

“I’m passing the phone to the guy we’re leaving in 2024,” said MrBeast before passing the phone.

“Woah, what? Me?” Vexbolts shockingly replied. “Bro can you sneak me into 2025 please?”

MrBeast joked: “No, you’re in 2024. You’re gone.”

The video with MrBeast quickly went mega-viral, amassing over 74 million views in less than one day. On top of that, fans flocked to the comments to share their thoughts about the situation, helping Vexbolts get over 138k comments on the clip.

“Remind me so I don’t forget to unfollow,” one user commented.

Another said: “Either vex has accepted his fate or he thinks we’re joking.”

“Count your minutes lil bro,” a third replied.

Not every influencer is for the movement, however, as many have expressed their support for the influencer. FaZe Rug uploaded a video on December 29 saying “We are not leaving Vexbolts in 2024.”