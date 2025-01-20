MrBeast takes private jet to officially place bid for TikTok purchase

YouTube star MrBeast is officially making an offer to purchase TikTok after the ByteDance-owned app narrowly avoided a shutdown in the United States.

TikTok went dark for American citizens on the eve of January 19, the cutoff date given by former president Joe Biden for ByteDance to sell its shares or risk a ban in the US.

It wasn’t long before the app was reinstated, as current American president Donald Trump confirmed an executive order to delay the law blocking it on US soil.

Several high-profile figures have put their names in the hat to possibly purchase TikTok and avoid any further conflict, including the likes of Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and even Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson of YouTube fame.

YouTube: IMPAULSIVE MrBeast is hellbent on buying TikTok.

After putting the idea out there in early January, the Beast Games host has confirmed that he’s officially placing a bid to buy TikTok.

MrBeast makes official negotiations to purchase TikTok

On January 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration into US political office, MrBeast uploaded a TikTok video from a private jet confirming that he was on his way to put in an offer for the app.

“TikTok, I’m on a private jet right now about to put in my official offer for this platform,” he said. “I might become you guys’ new CEO. I’m super excited.”

“I wish I could say more about the offer I’m putting in, but I can’t for now. Just know that it’s gonna be crazy.”

This latest upload has left fans in a frenzy, with many excited about the possibility of YouTube’s most-subscribed creator also owning one of the world’s most popular video-sharing apps.

MrBeast’s trip to haggle for ownership of TikTok follows the YouTuber claiming that he was in contact with several billionaires to try and purchase the platform on January 14.

And on January 15, the YouTuber confirmed that he had an official offer in store, saying that he “means business.”

Now all that’s left to do is watch and wait to see how the fate of TikTok unravels as one of the net’s biggest stars aims for even bigger achievements.

