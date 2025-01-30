MrBeast & Roblox CEO offer “significantly” more than $20B to buy TikTok

YouTube icon MrBeast is joining forces with Roblox CEO with an offer to buy TikTok that’s over $20B dollars to outbid Kevin O’Leary, but the content mogul might still side with the Shark Tank star.

Jimmy ‘Mr Beast’ Donaldson has been plotting to purchase TikTok ever since the video app’s parent company ByteDance was ordered to sell off its shares or be banned in the United States and is working with billionaires to make it happen.

While the ban shortly went into effect on January 20, President Donald Trump extended the ban by 75 days on his first day in office, meaning the company has until April 5, 2025, to find a buyer.

One potential buyer is Project Liberty, a group consisting of Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt, but Mr Beast’s team could have them outbid.

Mr Beast could still jump ship despite offer over $20B to buy TikTok

According to reports, Mr Beast joined up with Employer.com founder Jesse Tinsley’s group consisting of Roblox CEO David Baszucki and Anchorage Digital co-founder and CEO Nathan McCauley.

Speaking with Bloomberg, Tinsley said that his bid is “significantly higher” than a rival bidder’s $20 billion offer.

The group has said they’ve estimated TikTok would sell for $25B.

However, Mr Beast could easily switch sides and is speaking with numerous other interested parties.

A spokesperson for Donaldson told Bloomberg the YouTuber hasn’t signed on for any one bid and his goal is to join the eventual frontrunner.

In fact, according to Axios, MrBeast could even end up joining Project Liberty with its founder, Frank McCourt claiming he’s spoken with Donaldson.

“MrBeast is going to be a part of this bid, too. So he’s very entrepreneurial,” he said.

However, a spokesperson for McCourt later explained that they’ve only had conversations with the YouTuber and “nothing [is] set in stone.”