MrBeast makes official offer to buy TikTok alongside investor group

After various videos and comments about wanting to buy TikTok, YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has officially joined a group of investors with a “cash offer” for the app.

On Monday, January 13, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson posted on Twitter/X that he wanted to buy TikTok so it wouldn’t be banned in the United States.

Days later, Donaldson revealed that he had finished a meeting with other investors and confirmed that he had an offer to present to ByteDance, the app’s parent company, to purchase TikTok’s US operations.

Many remained skeptical as MrBeast shared yet another update claiming that he was on a private jet heading to put the offer in, but an update to the situation confirms that the YouTuber has placed an offer.

Is MrBeast buying TikTok?

On January 21, 2025, the Paul Hastings Law Firm shared a blog post revealing that they are advising a “syndicate of investors” in an all-cash offer for TikTok’s US operations and “various assets” from ByteDance.

The post says the investor group comprises “institutional investors” and “high-net-worth individuals” including YouTuber MrBeast.

ByteDance has not responded to the cash offer as of writing, so it’s unknown whether the deal will be considered.

Unsplash.com: Eyestetix Studio / Instagram: mrbeast

On January 22, Axios reported that ByteDance director Bill Ford said a TikTok deal would be done so that the app would not be banned in the US on April 5, 2025.

“We’ll get on with it, as soon as maybe the end of the week in terms of negotiating what might work … The Chinese government, the U.S. government, and the company and the board all have to be involved in this conversation,” he said.

Despite Trump postponinh enforcement of the TikTok ban by 75 days, both Apple and Google have yet to add ByteDance’s apps back onto their respective stores, leaving many who uninstalled the app on January 19 wondering when they’ll be able to re-download it.