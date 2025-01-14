MrBeast jokes he’ll buy TikTok but everyone wants him to actually do it

MrBeast has joined the list of people who are open to buying TikTok, and while it might seem like a joke, fans are hoping he does.

Despite being one of the most popular social media platforms in the world, TikTok has been under threat of a ban in America for quite some time.

Individual states like Montana have attempted to ban the use of the app within its state limits, but it was pushed to a national level in April. President Joe Biden signed a bill that would require ByteDance to sell shares of their platform or be banned.

As we’ve now turned the calendar over to 2025, that ban is getting closer, with the app set to be removed from app stores on January 19. As of writing, that date will also see the TikTok website shut down.

MrBeast says he’ll buy TikTok to save it

A number of people have been linked with buying TikTok in order to prevent that from happening, including Elon Musk and Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary.

Well, YouTube megastar Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has also thrown his hat into the ring. “Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” he jokingly posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

He was immediately flooded with support, including from KICK. “50/50? Kick Tok has a nice ring to it,” the livestreaming platform replied.

“You should buy it,” another said. “I would have laughed at this two years ago. Now I’m like… maybe,” commented another.

MrBeast is also leading polls from fans who asked who’d be the best owner out of himself, Musk, and O’Leary. And, he’s got a comfortable lead in a few of them as well.

As noted, the YouTuber’s initial post came across as a bit of a joke and, despite his YouTube riches, he probably falls well short of the platform’s estimated value – $50 billion