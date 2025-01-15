MrBeast confirms he has an offer ready to buy TikTok: “We mean business”

After revealing interest in buying TikTok, YouTube star MrBeast says he has an offer after meeting with a group of billionaires.

With TikTok set to be banned in the United States on January 19, 2025, many are looking for ways to keep the short-form video app going past the deadline.

One of those ways includes celebrities and entrepreneurs attempting to buy TikTok from its parent company ByteDance, something that MrBeast expressed interest in on Tuesday, January 14.

The YouTube star briefly teased that he had several billionaires reach out to him after expressing interest in buying TikTok, and doubled down on that claim the next day.

MrBeast says he has offer to buy TikTok

In a video posted to his TikTok account, MrBeast says he has readied an offer to purchase the app from ByteDance.

“I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business. We have an offer ready for you. We want to buy the platform. America deserves TikTok. Give me a seat at the table, let me save this platform,” he said.

The video quickly went viral, amassing nearly 3M views and 12k comments in the span of just over an hour.

It’s unknown who MrBeast may have sat down with to consider buying the short-form video app, but his fans are on board with the YouTuber buying TikTok.

“MrBeast is the best thing that happened to this world in the last few years,” one user commented.

Another said: “WE R COUNTING ON U MR BEAST.”

“MR BEAST SIR SAVE AMERICA,” replied a third.

Others mentioned that they would rather have MrBeast buy the app instead of Elon Musk, who was rumored to be working with Chinese government officials to buy the app.

However, TikTok quickly debunked that rumor, calling it “pure fiction.”