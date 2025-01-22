MrBeast becomes fastest-growing TikToker amid plans to buy the app

MrBeast has seen monumental growth in his TikTok following after revealing his plans to buy the platform.

When TikTok’s date of banishment in the US approached on January 19, several million-dollar entrepreneurs made an effort to save it by saying they’d buy the app — MrBeast being one of them.

“Okay fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned,” the YouTuber posted to X on January 13.

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, took his bid to buy TikTok even further on January 20 when he flew on a private jet to meet with a group of potential investors that he could team up with.

Article continues after ad

As he was mid-air, on the way to an unknown location, the 26-year-old told his millions of fans, “TikTok, l’m on a private jet right now about to put in my official offer for this platform.

“I might become you guys’ new CEO. I’m super excited. I wish I could say more about the offer I’m putting in, but I can’t for now. Just know that it’s gonna be crazy.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Despite needing to stay quiet about the details, on the following day of his meeting, the Paul Hastings Law Firm revealed that they were in the middle of advising a “syndicate of investors” who have an all-cash offer ready to buy the platform.

MrBeast gains 4.9M TikTok followers since bid to buy platform

With so much buzz about MrBeast’s plans to buy the short-form video app, he quickly became the fastest-growing TikToker in 2025.

Since January 13, MrBeast has gained 4.9M TikTok followers. What’s more, for two days in a row, the content creator gained 1M followers, accounting for about half of his growth on the platform since his announcement to buy it.

Article continues after ad

On average, MrBeast’s TikTok account has been followed by 196,667 daily users — and that’s just in the last 30 days.

He’s the third most-followed TikToker on the platform with over 112M overall followers. Ahead of the influencer and philanthropist are Charli D’Amelio (157M) and Khaby Lame (162M).

Article continues after ad

With TikTok’s potential ban being extended by POTUS on January 20 when President Trump signed an executive order to protect the app for another 75 days, it gives MrBeast more time to get his affairs in order.