Mr Prada indicted on first-degree murder charge after allegedly killing therapist

TikToker Mr. Prada was arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice after allegedly murdering his therapist.

Terryon Ishmael Thomas, 20, who’s known to his 8M TikTok followers as Mr. Prada, was arrested on Tuesday, October 1, for allegedly being connected to the murder of his therapist, William Nicholas Abraham, 69.

On January 16, Thomas was officially indicted on first-degree murder charges. If he is convicted during the trial, he could face the death penalty.

Despite the killing taking place northeast of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Thomas was arrested in Dallas, Texas. The TikToker allegedly fled the state after crashing the therapist’s car into a police vehicle. Though he managed to make it to Dallas, surveillance footage from the last-known driver of Abraham’s vehicle resembled Thomas, causing the manhunt to begin.

TikTok: szapoop Surveillance footage of the last-known person to be driving Abraham’s vehicle. Police believe the images to be of Mr. Prada.

In addition to first-degree murder, Thomas is facing charges of aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating the motive of Abraham’s murder, which authorities believe to have happened the day before his body was found on Sunday, September 29.

Abraham’s body was discovered wrapped in a tarp on the side of Highway 51 between Fluker and the Village of Tangipahoa, Louisiana. His body was bludgeoned to death with blunt-force trauma to the head, neck, and shoulders. Sheriff Gerald Sticker described the murder as a “very physical, very violent death.”

After information about his death was released, Abraham’s attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, stated how shocked he was that his “gentle” client was murdered.

“I’m absolutely devastated and completely surprised that something like that could have happened to a man who I believed to be so tender, so gentle, and have such a servant’s heart,” Ambeau said.

At this time of writing, Mr. Prada remains in custody as he awaits his trial, which has not been given a date.

