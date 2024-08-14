‘Morning shed’ is the latest beauty trend taking over TikTok – but what is it?

TikTok’s latest viral trends involve users showing off their morning shedding routines, as they “shed off” the products they sleep in to reveal an overnight transformation.

Homemade sunscreen, lemon highlights, and ‘tadpole water‘ – beauty trends are all the rage on TikTok at the moment, as users seemingly are turning to ways to make themselves look their best without the use of makeup and hair products.

In case you’ve somehow not come across an avalanche of people showing off their ‘morning shed routines’ on TikTok, leaving some viewers baffled, here’s everything you need to know about the latest beauty trends.

What does morning shedding mean?

Boasting a staggering 30 million views on TikTok, the trending tagline behind a morning shed is “the uglier you go to bed, the prettier you wake up”.

The trend comes from users filming themselves undertaking their evening bedtime routines which can include moisturizing eye patches, LED red light therapy or even sleeping with a mouth guard or taping their mouth shut.

For hair, they will incorporate heatless curls, and a silk bonnet to help prevent frizz and will end the routine by applying a chin strap to define the face and essential oils on their pillowcase to help them fall asleep.

The shedding part of the trend comes from when they later wake up and get to “shed” off their beauty and hair products from the night before revealing an overnight transformation.

They then film the morning reveal of glowing skin and perfectly styled hair, with TikTok users claiming that the nighttime routine actually saves them time in the morning.

Under one video by nicolleslooks, a viewer praised: “Girl that is a SNATCHED jawline.”

“This is my sign to buy these tapes,” chirped a second while a third chimed in: “I love these shedding videos. I don’t feel alone!”

seem to be less infatuated with the fad, with one TikTok user commenting on a video: “Idk why but the mouth tape scares me it feels dangerous lol.”

A second hit out: “I don’t get it, why u use all that stuff? What’s the point? I’m lost.”

“Hey this is genuinely insane,” declared a third while a fourth worried: “This doesn’t look safe.”

And a final TikTok user joked: “Yeah. I sleep in my makeup. So my morning shed usually starts with a stare of regret in the mirror, and a makeup wipe.”

This is just the latest TikTok beauty trend to go viral, as experts recently warned against a “dangerous” anti-sunscreen trend that saw people ditching SPF entirely.