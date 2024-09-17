MomTok undecided on new leader as members step down from group 

After all the drama between its members, the ladies of MomTok spoke with Dexerto about who they think the new leader of their group is – and ended up clashing.

When MomTok started in 2022, TikToker Taylor Frankie Paul was given the leadership role over the group, often calling the shots every move they made.

But, when Taylor was involved in not one, but two scandals within the Mormon community, she took a breather from the viral TikTok group, leaving the remaining women to gain fans individually by creating content on their own.

However, Hulu’s Secret Lives of Mormon Wives series revived MomTok and reunited the eight women who were once a part of the group: Taylor Frankie Paul, Whitney Leavitt, Layla Taylor, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Jenn Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, and Mayci Neeley.

Despite the show’s success with Season 1, Taylor decided to take a backseat on leadership with MomTok, leaving the women to pick up the pieces once again.

That’s not all; during the show, Whitney revealed she would be leaving MomTok. Despite her absence, MomTok was able to thrive through the drama – but who’s calling the shots now that Taylor and Whitney are no longer vying for the number one spot?

When asked who they thought the new “leader” of MomTok was, all eight of the women had opposing answers, clashing with each other’s opinions.

“Anybody that needs to be the leader is a little bit toxic in my personal opinion,” Jenn Affleck said. Mikayla Matthews added that those who are feeling like they want to take “initiative that day” usually do.

Whitney Leavitt thought that every single woman of MomTok has taken the initiative to stand their ground in their own way, adding, “I don’t think that there’s one leader right now.” Mayci Neeley agreed, saying, “I don’t think there is one leader right now.”

However, Layla Taylor was able to choose, appointing Jessi as the leader. “I feel like Jessi has recently been stepping up and helping us plan things for the premiere.”

Taylor Frankie Paul also chose Jessi as the leader of the group, saying that she’s a businesswoman by nature who “likes to take charge.”

Demi Engemann even praised Taylor Frankie Paul for allowing the women space to have their own ideas despite being the initial leader of the group. “Yes, Taylor started it and she was the leader, but I feel like she also did a good job at allowing us to step up and have a say and have ideas.”

As for Jessi Ngatikaura, she thought that “it kind of evolves.” She added that Season 1 of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives taught the group that they didn’t necessarily need a leader. However, she wasn’t afraid to say that she’s the one who naturally takes charge.

Despite the ladies of MomTok clashing on the leader of their TikTok group, every one of them agreed that they’d like to reunite for another season of Hulu’s Secret Wives of Mormon Wives.