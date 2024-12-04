Mom under fire after admitting she faked $500 ‘Brrr Basket’ for “views and money”

A mom on TikTok is facing criticism after she admitted she lied about making a ‘Brrr Basket’ worth over $500.

Similar to the ‘Boo Basket,’ which went viral over the October holiday season, TikTokers started to make ‘Brrr Baskets’ in preparation for Christmas.

A Brrr Basket consists of gifts that are put inside of a stylish holiday-themed basket. Often, people include candles, cozy socks, and candy for the basket’s recipient.

However, TikTok mom Lindsey went completely viral, garnering over 23M views for the extravagant and expensive gifts she put in her son’s girlfriend’s ‘Brrr Basket.’

During her video, Lindsey added AirPods, a Stanley tumbler, an Apple Watch, top-tier moisturizers, Starbucks and Target gift cards, cash, and more to the Basket. “Just want to make sure she gets enough,” the TikTok mom said.

Viewers grew suspicious, though, after seeing how much Lindsey was willing to gift her son’s girlfriend. That’s when she decided to come clean about faking the Brrr Basket for “views and money.”

TikTok mom admits to “fake” Brrr Basket worth over $500

“I was just kind of fabricating a little bit for social media. But yes, she did get a cute little Brrr Basket. Was it $500 worth of stuff? No,” the TikTok mom said. “Is my life completely fake? No. These are things we do [to make money].”

“Yes, I made the video. Yes, it was fake. Was it for views? Was it for money? That’s what social media is. I’m just a regular mom,” she added.

After her admittance, some viewers were shocked that she went into such detail about how much her son’s girlfriend would love the Brrr Basket she put together in her TikTok.

“Right… but the way you explained each item in detail like you got it for her?” wrote one.

“No but you gaslit us with the, ‘She loved it,’” added another.

“Girl, you’re not smart admitting this, then expecting people to believe and trust anything you say anymore. Like, you lie for views and money and you expect people to trust anything you say? How can they?” quipped a third.

Baskets aren’t the only trend to go viral on TikTok recently. Earlier this month, the “I like my suitcase” trend made waves on the platform, in large part thanks to a resurfaced clip featuring Donald Trump’s son, Barron.