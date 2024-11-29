Missing TikToker found dead in crashed vehicle & family suspects foul play

Family and friends of a TikToker asked authorities to consider foul play after they found his dead body in a wooded area of Georgia.

When TikToker Jiare Schneider went missing for 10 days, his family grew concerned. A family friend told the police that when he disappeared, they knew “something was up.”

By Tuesday, November 26, Schneider’s family and friends decided to look for him. After searching, his loved ones found his dead body in the woods.

The 31-year-old had lost control of his vehicle and crashed deep into the woods of Jonesboro, Georgia. His family said he borrowed the car from a friend on the last day he was seen, November 15.

“We did find the vehicle deep in the woodlice, which indicates there was a fast speed approaching the intersection,” Lieutenant Ricky Porter said.

Instagram: big_homie_tootall Jiare Schneider’s family suspects foul play in his death.

Schneider’s family think he visited a TikTok “content house” on night of death

Schneider’s family believes that on the night of his death, he visited a “content house” located just a few hundred yards from where he was found. The content house he could have potentially gone to is used as a space for TikTokers and other social media influencers to collaborate on ideas.

The TikToker’s family said they were eventually able to find him after they tracked his cell phone to his last known location.

However, his loved ones expressed their frustration with the authorities for their lack of action. According to his family, the road where his body was found had been blocked off from construction. When they tracked his location, they were finally allowed to check that area.

“Of course, [we’re] relieved that we found him, but still angry that we didn’t get the resources, the help that we were asking,” Germequa Bell, a family friend said.

At this time of writing, Schneider’s cause of death is being investigated by the criminal investigator’s division. His family asked that they consider foul play as a reason for his death, however, it is currently unknown if anyone else was involved.

