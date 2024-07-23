Millennial TikToker roasted after mocking Gen Z’s “club culture” footwear

A millennial TikToker who criticized Gen Z’s club culture was roasted by viewers after they felt her ‘going out’ outfit was much worse than theirs.

Millennial TikToker Rae Christine, 34, caused quite the stir online after she ranted about Gen Z’s “club culture.”

She particularly wasn’t a fan of seeing Gen Z gals wearing flats and sandals at the club instead of heels.

“I don’t know what’s happening to club culture, but the girlies are not wearing heels in the clubs anymore,” she said.

“As a 34-year-old, do we need to come out of retirement and teach the girls how to wear heels or what heels you need to shop for when going out in the club?”

As she continued to vent her issues with Gen Z, she added that part of the thrill of going clubbing was dancing on the couch with heels on.

At the end of her viral TikTok, Rae showed her 32K followers the thick, white heels she was wearing.

Viewers, however, were beside themselves after seeing the “senior citizen” heel she had on, with many agreeing she shouldn’t have criticized Gen Z so harshly after seeing what she wore.

Despite comments flooding in from viewers roasting the TikToker, she kept her composure in the replies.

“Not the grandma heels at the end!” exclaimed one, to which Rae responded, “Lmao, I never said the heels were loubs! These are club heels!”

Another commented, “Not the Easter heels.”

“Lmfaooo not cinder block heels,” said a third.

One viewer also clarified what the attire of their generation was for clubbing, “Gen Z here – we dress in heels for brunch, sneakers for the club.”

Rae’s generational debate about club culture hasn’t been the only Gen Z and millennial controversy that has gone viral.

Earlier this year, TikTokers debated the Gen Z sock rule, where they claimed that long socks were the only acceptable socks that should be worn.

