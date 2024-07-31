Millennial TikToker reveals why carrying purse helped cure his anxiety

A TikToker revealed that he was able to get rid of his anxiety after a purse helped him become more organized.

Millennial TikToker Dale not only defied gender norms by carrying a purse, but he also found a way to cure his anxiety by doing so.

In his now-viral TikTok, Dale explained how it took him over 30 years to realize that carrying a man-purse would be the peak of his adulthood.

“My entire life up until this week has been a lie,” he quipped. “A few days ago, I bought this bag at the hardware store. I’ve been putting miscellaneous items in it: keys, cellphone, wallet, earbuds.”

Article continues after ad

“I feel more organized… I’m losing things less – I’m less anxious,” he said.

He then held his blue purse up to the camera and admitted, “What I’m trying to say is it took me to get to my mid-thirties to realize all I needed was a purse.”

Article continues after ad

He felt so confident about his new purchase that he added, “I love it! I want to take it to the bar!”

Viewers in the comments were so amused by his realization and newfound happiness that they asked him to use the viral “I have purse” audio in his next video.

Article continues after ad

He then uploaded a follow-up TikTok in which he lip-synced the comical audio: “‘I have a purse,’ I said. Luckily, I have a purse.”

During this, he held up a homemade brown paper bag that read “purse” instead of his new blue one.

Others in the comments related to Dale by sharing how they became more organized by using some form of a bag.

“The satchel boys out here smiling… been on the purse game for years,” said one.

Article continues after ad

“Men can have bags too! Welcome to the movement,” added another.

Though it took him well into his thirties to realize this, Dale’s openness about carrying a purse and how it helped cure his anxiety is a testament to the worth of being yourself.