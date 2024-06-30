Melanie Martinez slammed by fans for ‘overpriced’ $75 scented candles & merch

Melanie Martinez fans have taken to TikTok to slam the singer’s merchandise, arguing that it’s overpriced.

On June 18, Melanie Martinez launched a line of scented candles named after songs from her 2023 album Portals. But fans quickly went to TikTok to express their frustrations when they saw the prices.

In one viral clip, content creator grecias0fi called the candles “a scam” and couldn’t believe they were being sold for $75 each. “I get where she was coming from promoting that they were hand-painted and all that good stuff,” she said.

“But if you see that they’re just speckled eggs, then I think that completely changes everything because if it was some crazy design, then I kind of get it because it’s art. It’s something beautiful. It took a lot of time and effort to create that. And I’m not trying to devalue the art in this… they’re just speckled.”

She then suggested that the high pricing of the candles could be linked to Melanie’s 2019 movie, K-12, which had a production cost of $5-6 million but earned just $359,377 at the global box office. “She lost millions. Several millions from just having it air one night,” grecias0fi said.

Many Melanie fans in the comments agreed that the Portals candles were too expensive. “FINALLY SOMEONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT. I love Mel but also the $50 perfume??” one person wrote.

“I love her so much I’ve been a fan for over 5 years and it hurts seeing her do this,” another said. “If they were painted to match the song, and two sizes bigger, then $75 would be acceptable,” a third added.

However, some defended the ‘Play Date’ singer. “Why are you guys acting like the she prices them personally,” one user questioned. “She has other merch for like $15 no one is forcing you to buy the candles,” another shared.

At the time of writing, Melanie Martinez has not addressed the fan backlash surrounding her $75 scented candles.