Manager furious after employees pull viral Christmas prank

Three employees pulled the ultimate Christmas prank on their work manager after he had a nine-day vacation.

Tory, Paige, and Addison’s boss at an indoor shooting range had no idea what he’d see once he opened his office door.

Not only did the girls cover his walls in Christmas wrapping paper, but they also wrapped his computer, keyboard, every drink in his mini fridge, and essentially everything he had in his office.

“Oh, god damnit,” he exclaimed in shock at what had become of his office.

While the three girls laughed uncontrollably in the hallway, the boss questioned how he’d get any work done in such a condition: “You know, I gotta find a way to work here somehow… You know I have like, 800 emails, right?”

During the viral TikTok of the holiday prank, the girls described how their manager was in “utter disbelief.” They added that it probably wouldn’t be a good idea for him to go on a vacation again without a camera in his office.

Employees pull second Christmas prank on manager

What’s more, the three employees decided to prank their boss a second time after receiving such a good reaction from the 8M viewers who saw the first clip.

This time, they put a blowup Christmas-themed dinosaur in his office. The animation stood 13 feet tall. “He’s definitely going to get a camera after this,” the girls said.

The three employees haven’t shared his reaction to the second prank, but viewers were intrigued considering how “hilarious” the first joke was, saying they hoped TikTok’s algorithm brought them back to see their next post.

These three aren’t the only TikTok pranksters to go viral on the app. TikToker Corbin Millet is also known to pull bizarre pranks — most specifically on his parents. He’s installed a UFC-themed Jumbotron in his family’s dining room, filled their water filter with vodka, and even covered their entire kitchen with peanut butter.