Man uses horse poop to get revenge on pickpockets who stole his passport

A man geniously used horse poop as revenge on pickpockets who stole his passport and other beloved belongings while abroad.

When TikToker Rob Adcock traveled to Madrid with his mom about a year ago, his bag was stolen. In it was his passport and his favorite outfit — a black cashmere jumper.

Longing for his jumper, Adcock decided to take back control of the situation and corner the next person who decided to pickpocket him.

Seeking his revenge, Adcock traveled back to Madrid and used horse poop to ensure the pickpockets never stole again.

In his now-viral TikTok where he recorded his travels, Adcock received thousands of views for his reverse psychology.

Article continues after ad

With a stash of fake money, Adcock thought he could flash it and lure a new pickpocket while back on the streets of Madrid.

But that wasn’t the whole plan. He also placed a “police-grade tracking device” inside for the poor lad who would eventually steal it.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all, though, as Adcock intended to really make the pickpocket regret taking his belongings. He also added fresh horse poop to the travel bag.

Though Adcock planned to go to all of the “hot spots” of Madrid where pickpockets would be scattered, he didn’t, at this time, specify how the trick panned out.