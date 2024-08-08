Man sues TikTok, Reddit, YouTube and Meta for being “too addictive”

A Canadian man is launching a class-action lawsuit against social media companies TikTok, YouTube, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook for being “too addictive.”

Social media apps are facing lawsuits in 2024, and a 24-year-old Montreal man is the latest to take them to court.

According to CTV, the man started using social media in 2015 and claims that since then, he’s suffered blows to his productivity along with negative views towards his body image.

The Montreal-based law firm Lambert Avocats says social media sites like Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube are designed to increase dopamine secretion and get users addicted.

Article continues after ad

Lambert’s lawsuit argues that the social media companies were negligent in designing the apps, because they’re built to make users dependent on them.

The 24-year-old has limited his social media use to just two hours a day, but according to Lambert employee Philippe Brault, the apps continue to affect his sleep and productivity.

Article continues after ad

Pixabay YouTube is among the platforms named in the lawsuit.

“In 2024, it’s estimated that humanity as a whole will be using social media for a total of 500 million years. That just goes to show that it’s not a problem for a certain number of individuals, it’s a widespread problem for everyone,” Brault explained.

Article continues after ad

Brault also noted that 52% of Canadian kids aged seven to 11 use social media and that ensuring users’ health and safety needs to be a top priority for owners of the platforms.

It’s not clear yet if this lawsuit will get off the ground as a judge has to authorize it. Lambert is seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

This is not the only Canadian lawsuit facing social media companies. Four school boards in Ontario are suing TikTok, Meta, and Snapchat and claim they “disrupt the education system.” The schools are currently seeking a whopping $4.5B in damages.